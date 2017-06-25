Southeast Michigan becomes leader in smart road technology

Southeast Michigan is becoming a leader in developing "connected" roads and traffic signals that will "talk" directly to the next generation of cars.

The Detroit News reports the features are the building blocks that will eventually guide self-driving cars to their destinations without anyone steering the wheel.

General Motors Co. is testing a safety feature in Macomb County that will warn drivers when traffic signals are about to turn red.

Test cars on a section of Interstate 75 in Oakland County can read high-tech roadside bar codes that communicate when upcoming lanes are closed, and reflective strips on workers' safety vests contain information that identifies them as people instead of traffic barrels.

The road is believed to be one of the first "connected" construction zones in the nation.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.