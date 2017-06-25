Leaders push for federal aid in clean-up efforts

Several Mid-Michigan officials have banded together asking Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to request an emergency declaration for Midland, Isabella and other counties from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Midland and Isabella Counties declared emergencies on Friday, June 23, and a state disaster was declared, allowing state money to be used to assist in clean-up efforts.

However, leaders such as Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, Congressman John Moolenaar, State Senator Jim Stamas, and Representatives Gary Glenn and Roger Hauck, among others, are worried that the cost and scope of the damage may require additional federal assistance.

Currently, the State of Michigan and Midland, Isabella and surrounding counties are conducting damage assessment to help provide details on the situation.

"I urge the governor to ask for federal assistance so Midland and Isabella Counties and the surrounding region will have access to federal resources to recover and cleanup in response to this flooding,” said Moolenaar.

“Hundreds of homes, businesses, farms, roads and bridges have been heavily damaged from the raging flood waters, and federal assistance is needed to help families throughout Midland and Isabella Counties recover,” said Schuette. “We all encourage Governor Snyder to work with FEMA to ensure we have the resources to cleanup and rebuild damaged homes, businesses and infrastructure.”

In 1986, similar flood levels occurred in and around Midland County and more than $58 million in damages occurred. $41.9 million of the costs were from homeowners and local business owners lacking flood insurance.

