City wide item collection scheduled for flooded areas

Due to severe flooding, the City of Midland is temporarily suspending the regular heavy item collection schedule. It will instead provide a special collection of heavy items, starting Monday.

The city reminds people to wait until the water subsides from the home, and there is a safe access to the impacted areas. Residents can also move flood damaged items to the curb for pickup.

The city will begin the pickup in the areas determined to be hardest hit, then rotate to other areas based on storm impact.

Flood damaged items should be considered contaminated and unsafe for use. The City strongly discourages scavenging items placed by the curb for disposal.

If the street is still flooded, the pickup will continue once access becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.