Trump lashes out at Warren, calls her an 'overrated voice'

President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her criticism of his health care bill, calling her a "hopeless case" and "highly overrated voice."
   Trump said during an interview on "Fox & Friends" that aired Sunday that Warren has a lot of "hatred" and "anger" that came out when Warren campaigned for Hillary Clinton, hurting the candidate's chances of winning the election.
   Warren, a leading liberal and defender of the Affordable Care Act, has opposed efforts to pass a bill to replace the law.
   The Democrat reiterated her opposition in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday, saying the health care bill being pushed by Senate Republicans is a "monstrosity" and Trump should "junk it and start over."
   Warren says the bill will kick "millions off health insurance."

