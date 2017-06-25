N. Carolina teen missing over a year found alive in Georgia

Residents say the baby deer was struggling to swim and crying for help.More >
Get the latest forecast for rivers in Mid-Michigan that are currently under Flood Warnings here.More >
Mother Nature drenched Mid-Michigan with heavy rain from Thursday's thunderstorms.More >
Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of Michigan, prompting authorities in the Midland area to caution people against unnecessary travel.More >
Not even all this water can get this dino down.More >
Authorities are putting out a nationwide search for a serial rapist who is believed to have killed at least 12 people.More >
Police said 16-year-old Michael Dennis died from a fatal gunshot wound following a bonfire at his home.More >
Bay, Isabella and Midland counties have declared a local state of emergency due to flooding.More >
Heavy rains in Mid- Michigan turning some roads into rivers. "It's completely flooded over." says Jeremiah Greenwood Jeremiah greenwood is talking about the majority of his neighborhood. He says he's lived in Midland most of his life and has never seen anything quite like this. He says it's making life difficult. "For me it's trying to get down the different roads. There is only one entrance to get to my house right now and you have to take a couple...More >
