Poll: Younger Republicans more liberal on immigration

The American Values Atlas survey finds young Republicans hold significantly more liberal views on immigration than their older counterparts. That reflects a difference consistent with white Americans regardless of political affiliation.

The survey finds that while 41 percent of Republicans of all ages believe immigrants face a lot of discrimination in the United States, the percentage increases to 60 percent among Republicans between 18 and 29 years old. Only a third of GOP voters 65 and older say immigrants experience discrimination.

Researchers also said 74 percent of young whites believe immigrants face discrimination a lot, compared to 57 percent of white Americans of all ages.

The American Values Atlas is the result of more than 40,000 interviews. The margin of error is plus or minus 0.6 percentage point.

