Man dies after falling from a waterfall in North Carolina

Heavy rains in Mid- Michigan turning some roads into rivers. "It's completely flooded over." says Jeremiah Greenwood Jeremiah greenwood is talking about the majority of his neighborhood. He says he's lived in Midland most of his life and has never seen anything quite like this. He says it's making life difficult. "For me it's trying to get down the different roads. There is only one entrance to get to my house right now and you have to take a couple...