Midland flood victims trying to dry out

"I just don't know what we are going to do," Shirley Albach exclaimed.

Devastation looms over the Alpine Mobil Home Park in Midland. Shirley Albach said flood waters have ruined her home.

"Gonna have to do something we can't stay here. The odor inside the house is horrible,” Albach told TV5.

Dozens of Albach's neighbors are picking up the pieces as well. Water logged carpet and padding can be seen on almost every street corner.

Many residents are afraid of what is next.

"It's horrible. I'm scared of the mosquitoes that are going to come from the stagnant water," said Philip Anthony Tarantino.

Attorney General Bill Schuette, along with other Midland leaders, held a press conference Sunday morning.

The group says they are assessing the damage and asking Governor Rick Snyder for help. Read more on that effort here.

"When you see something like this; it breaks your heart to see the families and the struggle that is occurring so we want to help in every way," said Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Emergency management teams say the Tittabawassee River level crested at 6 p.m. on Saturday at just over 32 feet.

As the water recedes, Albach is trying to stay positive.

"We are alive. We are together and that is what counts."

