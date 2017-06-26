Flood waters leave devastation in Isabella County

The floods in Mt. Pleasant have also left devastation in their wake.

Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure out how much damage was done. Crews are also working 24/7 to keep the community safe.

>>Slideshow: Flooding in Mid-Michigan<<

"This is what we planned for this. This is what we trained for. This is what we prepared for. You hope you never have to put this into action, but when you do it's good to have the best of the best,” said Margaret McAvoy with the Isabella County Administration.

So far, close to 110 miles of county roads have been compromised. More than 18 roads and intersections have been closed, and for now, they'll stay that way.

With regards to the Chippewa River, county officials are asking everyone to stay behind barricades for their own safety.

“We almost had a fatality on the river because two adults decided to go kayaking. We do not want people on the river it is not the time to recreate on the river. It is too fast it is two swift and there's too much debris in it,” McAvoy said.

While crews are just now beginning to assess the damage, their basic estimate is in the tens of millions of dollars.

Isabella County is currently under a state of emergency due to flooding. The state of Michigan has also declared a state of disaster for Isabella and Midland counties.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for those impacted by the floods in Isabella County.

The shelter is at Mt. Pleasant High School, 1155 S. Elizabeth Street. The entrance is through the gymnasium at the back of the high school.

Here is the latest update from the County Road Commission for permanent road closings. These roads are not quick fixes and will take quite a while to get fixed:

