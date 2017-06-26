Woman shot in chest at Flint apartment complex - WNEM TV 5

Woman shot in chest at Flint apartment complex

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A shooting left a Mid-Michigan woman in critical condition. 

It happened Sunday morning at the Sunset Valley Apartment complex on Sheffield and Bradley in Flint. 

Investigators said the woman was shot in the chest. 

We're told police are following leads on a suspect, but have not released a description. 

