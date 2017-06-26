Building collapses on Saginaw sidewalk - WNEM TV 5

Building collapses on Saginaw sidewalk

Posted:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Another building in one Mid-Michigan downtown is showing its age.

A portion of the structure at the corner of Water and Genesee in Saginaw, which dates to the early 1900s, appears to have collapsed onto the sidewalk Sunday.

Crews have blocked off the area as a safety precaution.

The building is owned by Saginaw River Development, L.L.C., the same company that has built Riverside Condos in the Old Town section of the city.

