Health officials warn about letting kids swim in flooded waters

The problems are mounting for many across the region as water damages our home and roads, and poses a major threat to health and safety.

If you live near flood water, experts recommend not going into it because it could contain hidden dangers.

Mackenzie Howell and her mom, Jennifer Ostrander, live in the Brentwood Estates. Both are shocked to see people letting their kids splash around in the flooded waters.

"You have a whole bunch of stuff floating around in the water you don't know what you're stepping on you can't see anything, there was boards with nails in it, and there's kids walking around barefoot and stuff,” Howell said.

Those dangers can include things like infectious diseases, chemicals, electrical hazards and sharp objects.

“You know, sewers may have backed up, you know with all this stuff everywhere. All the animals in the trailer park, there's dog feces you know, and people are letting their kids swim in it,” Ostrander said.

In western Mid-Michigan, there’s no question there’s sewage in the water.

The Central Michigan Health Department is warning the public to avoid contact with the Chippewa River after untreated sewage spilled out of the Mt. Pleasant treatment plant Saturday morning.

The plant was later able to start treating waste water again before discharging it.

If you're among the unfortunate people with flooding in your home, the Centers for Disease Control have some recommendations to keep you safe:

Clean hard surfaces with hot water and soap

Throw away items that cannot be washed, such as carpeting, upholstered furniture, stuffed animals, books and drywal

Keep children and pets out of the affected area until cleanup has been completed.

Wear rubber boots, rubber gloves, and goggles during cleanup of affected area.

Wash clothes contaminated with flood or sewage water in hot water and detergent

Copyright 2107 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.