Fewer, but not completely gone

Flooding remains a concern in Mid-Michigan with several Flood Warnings still in place for local rivers. While improvement has been seen, we still have a long way to go and while it will be scattered, rain still remains a pesky part of the forecast.

Overnight

Isolated showers will remain possible overnight as an area of low pressure over Lake Huron slowly begins to rotate away from us. While the rain will not be enough to aggravate any lingering flooding problems, the showers could leave slick roads behind where they fall. Overnight travelers should remain alert, as a heavy downpour or two will be possible.

A Fall-like chill will remain in the air with lows sliding to the low 50s, and even some upper 40s in outlying areas. Winds will ease to 6-12 mph out of the west.

Tuesday

Slowly but surely we are working our way to a dry day. Unfortunately, that day won't be Tuesday. The silver lining is that showers will be very isolated across Mid-Michigan so we shouldn't expect it to be a dreary day. In addition to a few showers we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday

Rejoice! Finally, we manage to keep the rain away for one day. On the other side of the coin, the rain will only stay away for one day. Enjoy the dry weather while you can. We'll start the day with sunshine and see increasing clouds throughout the day as highs top out in the upper 70s.

Thursday

As I said, the dry weather only lasts for one day. Showers and thunderstorms actually enter the picture Wednesday night into early Thursday. With that being said, rain will be early in the day and will taper off in the late afternoon. Highs will be pushing 80 degrees.

Weekend Preview

While it's far too early for specifics on your weekend, because of the importance of this weekend ahead of the 4th of July holiday, let's take a look ahead.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours of Friday and a few of those may linger into Saturday, but overall a bulk of the weekend should be dry.

It appears once we hit the afternoon hours of Saturday, we should be drying out. Temperatures should be quite nice as well with highs expected to be in the middle and upper 70s.

Beyond Saturday, things get a little more uncertain. One of our primary American models, the GFS, keeps things completely dry for Sunday while the European model shows signs of rain during the afternoon and early evening.

Early next week on Monday and Tuesday the 4th, the disagreements remain. But while the European has bad news for Sunday, the story is significantly better with dry weather on the 4th of July. The GFS keeps us dry through the traditional weekend, but wet for the 4th.

Bottom line right now, we still have a lot to sort out and we'll continue to do that throughout the week. However, it appears no matter which solution wins out between the two, we're at least not looking at a total washout if you're taking an extended weekend into next week.

Stay tuned throughout the week as details become more clear as we get closer!

