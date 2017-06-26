Scattered rain to start a brand new week

Flooding remains a concern in Mid-Michigan with several Flood Warnings still in place for local rivers. While improvement has been seen, we still have a long way to go and while it will be scattered, rain still remains a pesky part of the forecast.

For a complete list of the latest river forecasts, head to our Latest Flood Warning forecasts article on the homepage of wnem.com.

Today & Tonight

We're off to a quiet start this morning, with only a few isolated showers passing through as we start a brand new workweek. A cooler than average weekend has also left us with a refreshing start to our day with temperatures in the middle 50s out the door.

Those temperatures will remain chilly for this time of year all day long, so a jacket or sweatshirt will likely be a good idea, depending on your preferences of course. Highs will be in the middle 60s with breezy westerly winds developing and gusts occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour at times.

We've seen a few isolated showers this morning, but most of us will make the morning commute dry. Some sun will be possible for some through the first half of the day as well. Like we've seen so many times recently, clouds will be increasing this afternoon.

With those clouds, we'll see another day of scattered showers with a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected, any thunderstorms that develop have a chance to produce small hail and gusty winds. A few downpours will be possible as well. We'll keep our eyes on it.

Showers are expected to end this evening and we'll trend drier through the overnight. Skies will begin clearing, especially as we get closer to daybreak Tuesday. With cooler temperatures overnight and clearing skies, expect tomorrow to be a chilly night in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.