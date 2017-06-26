Coast Guard saves 17 people on Lake St. Clair over weekend

Seventeen people are alive thanks to two separate rescues by the Coast Guard on Lake St. Clair this past week.

The Coast Guard said it was just before 7 a.m. when the first call came in. A 39-foot vessel was taking on water with 15 people aboard, four and a half miles from shore.

The second incident may have been an even closer call. The Coast Guard was searching for a missing person when guardsmen saw two people fall into the water when their boat capsized.

They were quickly scooped up and taken back to shore.

