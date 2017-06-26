Man rescued after trying to drive through deep water

A man was rescued Monday morning after authorities say he tried to drive through deep flood waters in Saginaw County.

Officials said the man drove around barricades in the area of S. Michigan and Center Road. He thought he could make it through the water, but his car ended up stuck in the deep water.

The drive team was initially called to the scene, but crews were able to rescue the the man without their services.

County officials are asking everyone to stay behind barricades for their own safety. Drivers are asked to proceed with extreme caution and never drive through standing water.

Officials with the Saginaw County Emergency Management report the Tittabawassee River is beginning to recede in Saginaw. The road commission has opened the Tittabawassee Road bridge, but the State Street and Freeland Road bridges remain closed.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.