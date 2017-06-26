Bullock Creek to offer free breakfast, lunch for flood victims

A local school district is helping those in the community affected by the flooding.

Parents at Bullock Creek Public Schools received a voicemail from Superintendent Shawn Hale reporting the school district has arranged to have breakfast and lunch served free of charge at Floyd Elementary.

Breakfast will be served Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

There will also reportedly be staff and volunteers there to help assess the needs of those affected by the flooding.

If you want to volunteer, please arrived by 8:30 a.m. Monday.

If you need assistance but can’t make it to the elementary school, please call 631-9022 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.