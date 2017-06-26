VIDEO: Drone footage shows flooding in Saginaw

Some viewer video is helping to show the impact of the flooding across Mid-Michigan.

Pat Bauser sent TV5 video he took of the flooding near the Tittabawassee and Saginaw River. The video was taken on Saturday, June 24 using a drone and uploaded to YouTube.

Roads in Saginaw were flooded by water from the Tittabawassee River. The river crested at 32.15 feet on Saturday, hitting what the NOAA classified as the “major flood stage.”

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Saginaw River in Saginaw until further notice. At 4 a.m. Monday, the river's stage is at 18.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

A Flood Warning is also in effect for the Tittabawassee River, from Midland downstream into Saginaw until further notice. At 3 a.m. Monday, the stage is at 28.1 feet and falling. Flood stage is 24 feet.

Officials with the Saginaw County Emergency Management report the Tittabawassee River is beginning to recede in Saginaw. The road commission has opened the Tittabawassee Road bridge, but the State Street and Freeland Road bridges remain closed.

For the Latest Flood Warning forecasts, click here.

