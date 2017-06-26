Aerial shots show impact of flooding in Midland

Aerial shots are helping to show the impact of the flooding across Mid-Michigan.

The photos taken on Saturday, June 24 were posted by Midland County 911 on Facebook. The images appear to show downtown Midland. One photo appears to show The Tridge barely above water.

The Midland Area Farmers Market is also shown under water.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Tittabawassee River from Midland downstream into Saginaw until further notice. At 3 a.m. Monday, the stage is at 28.1 feet and falling. Flood stage is 24 feet.

A Flood Warning is also in effect for the Chippewa River in Mt. Pleasant until Wednesday morning.

At 8:15 p.m. on Sunday the stage was 10.4 feet. Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

