Teen airlifted after ORV crash in Houghton Lake

A teen was critically hurt this weekend after an off-road vehicle crash in Houghton Lake.

It happened on Saturday, June 24 at about 3:57 p.m. on Higgins Lake Road, near Pine Street in Roscommon County.

Michigan State Troopers from the Houghton Lake Post were called to the Mid-Michigan walk-in clinic for reports of an ORV injury.

Investigators learned the driver of the ORV, a 20-year-old from Indianapolis, Indiana, tried to go around a large puddle in the middle of the trail when he lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over.

The driver's brother, 19-year-old Jacob Riley Proffer, was hurt in the crash. He was taken by ambulance to Grayling Munson Hospital in critical condition. The teen was then airlifted to Grand Rapids Hospital for further treatment.

Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but speed and lack of helmet use were.

