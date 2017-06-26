5-foot tall, limestone berm protecting homes in Midland - WNEM TV 5

5-foot tall, limestone berm protecting homes in Midland


By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Courtesy: Neil McLaughlin Courtesy: Neil McLaughlin
MIDLAND TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

At least one part of Midland is bone dry, but that's not by chance. 

Johnston Construction erected a 5-foot tall, limestone berm at Poseyville Road and Venture Drive to protect homes and businesses. 

Video sent to TV5 by Neil McLaughlin shows the berm is working like a charm. 

