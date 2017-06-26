Former TV5 meteorologist Daphne DeLoren is engaged! - WNEM TV 5

Hearts are breaking across Mid-Michigan after former TV5 Meteorologist Daphne DeLoren announced she is engaged.

On Sunday, Daphne posted pictures of the proposal to her social media pages.

The lucky man, Josh Matheny, popped the question in a grassy field and it was all caught on camera.

Daphne now works at our sister station in Nashville, TN.

TV5 sends our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the happy couple.

