Drone footage shows flooding at the Tridge - WNEM TV 5

Drone footage shows flooding at the Tridge

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Drone footage at about 260-feet in the sky shows the flooded surrounding area of the Tridge in downtown Midland.

The video was posted by TV5 viewer Jim Murray on Friday, June 23. 

Murray said the water was very close to touching the bottom of the walkover on the Tridge itself at this point. If you watch closely you can see multiple objects floating in the river.

Murray said shortly before this a Port-a-John was floating down the river.

