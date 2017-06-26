Drone footage shows overflow on Currie Bridge - WNEM TV 5

Drone footage shows overflow on Currie Bridge

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Courtesy: Jim Murray Courtesy: Jim Murray
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Midland just went through a historical flood.

Drone footage sent to TV5 from Jim Murray shows water going over the Currie Parkway Bridge and testing it's limits.

From 270-feet up in the air, the flood can be seen for miles, stretching as far as the Tridge in downtown Midland.

