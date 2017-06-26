Drone footage shows flooding near Midland mall - WNEM TV 5

Drone footage shows flooding near Midland mall

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

TV5 viewer Jim Murray sent us video from 140-feet up in the air of Joe Mann Boulevard in Midland.

The video was posted to YouTube on Friday, June 23. 

Murray said the parking lots were under about 1.5 feet of water in some areas.

