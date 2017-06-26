Detroit Pistons holding auditions for new dancers

Do you have what it takes to be a Detroit Pistons dancer?

The Pistons are looking for performers who are talented, outgoing and energetic. Auditions are held for the 2017-18 season beginning on Saturday, July 15 at The Palace.

The team will perform during Pistons home games at Little Caesars Arena and will also appear at various team events throughout the Detroit community.

Preliminary auditions begin on July 15 followed by semi-finals on July 16.

Those who advance from the semi-finals round will attend a mandatory two-day boot camp on July 17 and 18 held by the Detroit Pistons Dance Director.

Dancers who complete the two-day boot camp will compete in the final round on July 21 in Detroit.

Dancers will be judged on dancing ability, athleticism, personality, self-confidence and the ability to be a team player.

You must be 18 years or older and have extensive dance training in both hip-hop and jazz styles.

