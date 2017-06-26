Officer stabbed in Bishop terror attack recovering well

An officer who was stabbed at a local airport may soon be released from the hospital.

At last check, Lt. Jeff Neville was in good condition at Hurley Medical Center following Wednesday’s terror attack at Bishop International Airport.

Doctors said he suffered a massive 12-inch gash on the side of his neck. It took at least 50 stitches to close the wound.

Neville should make a full recovery in the next six to eight weeks, doctors said.

Genesee County Commissioner Mark Young posted on Facebook after visiting with Neville. He said the hero missed his morning Tim Horton’s coffee, so they brought him a special surprise.

Neville was seen posing in front of a prayer wall from Bay City.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.