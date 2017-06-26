Ignore road closed signs and pay the price

If you ignore road closed signs and get stuck while trying to drive through flood waters, you are on your own.

The Saginaw Township Fire Department posted that if your vehicle gets stranded in floodwaters where roads are closed, you will be ticketed, insurance will not cover the damages, and your car will be impounded when it is towed.

