Snyder goes airborne to survey flood damage

Governor Rick Snyder went airborne Monday to survey the damage in Mid-Michigan caused by flooding.

Several Mid-Michigan officials have banded together asking Snyder to request an emergency declaration for Midland, Isabella and other counties from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Flying over Midland County to survey flooding and damage. pic.twitter.com/uisunLxRI3 — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) June 26, 2017

“Good to see rivers starting to go down in Isabella and Midland counties. State Emergency Operations Center and my office have been working on this since the storm began,” Snyder said in a press rlelease. “We have been addressing needs as they arise, and will continue working with local emergency management coordinators and FEMA to determine the full impact once floodwaters recede and we can get more complete assessment of damage.”

The governor posted photos of his visit to Midland and Isabella County to his Twitter page, adding that numerous roads are completed washed out.

In Midland County surveying the flood damage. Thank you to everyone who is working diligently to resolve this flooding issue. pic.twitter.com/afdVaUXtwN — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) June 26, 2017

He also said roads appear to have standing water, but there is no road left under the water. Drivers are urged to never go around the barricades.

Numerous roads are completely washed out in Isabella county. pic.twitter.com/fA7tmCtMWN — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) June 26, 2017

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley declared a “state of disaster” for Isabella and Midland counties Friday after severe weather and intense rain struck the counties, resulting in widespread flood damage.

The State of Michigan encourages all residents with a private drinking water well that has been covered by flood water to have their well cleaned and tested to ensure the water is safe to consume.

