Jail time, fines for man in illegal deer baiting case

A Saginaw County man has been sentenced in an illegal deer baiting case.

Dexter Sysak, 40, of Merrill, was convicted of multiple hunting violations he committed during the fall 2016 firearm deer hunting season.

“Sysak had taken a dump truck of sugar beets and two dump trailers of corn and placed them on his hunting property,” said Michigan Conservation Officer Joseph Myers, who investigated the case. “The actual measure of bait was impossible to count but was estimated at two-and-a-half tons.”

DNR officials were alerted via an anonymous tip and when officers went to the area they said they found a grain trailer full of corn with a door broken off and about “about 100 gallons of corn on the ground”.

But Myers said that wasn’t all he found.

“There was a 150-yard cobblestone road of sugar beets making a J-shape around the blind,” Myers said. “It looked like an individual had drove onto the property and just dumped the sugar beets out of a truck.”

Officials said that Sysak admitted taking a 9-point buck over the illegal bait.

While Sysak pleaded not guilty, a jury convicted him and he was sentenced to 45 days in jail, roughly $15,000 in fines, including $6,500 reimbursement for the deer. He was also ordered to serve 90 hours of community service.

He is also banned from all DNR activities during his 2-year probation and all sport license privileges were revoked through 2022.

The meat from the deer, which was recovered, will be given to needy families.

