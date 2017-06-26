Thousands of dollars stolen from Little League

Thousands of dollars were stolen from a Mid-Michigan Little League building and now police are looking for the thieves.

Bay City Southwest Little League Secretary Jill Stapish said a safe with more than $4,000 was discovered missing on Saturday.

Staphish told TV5 a hand cart was discovered in a field next to some tire tracks, suggesting that it was used to move the safe to a vehicle.

Locks to storage sheds that held equipment were also cut, but nothing was taken.

Unfortunately, there are no surveillance cameras on the property, but since the theft someone has come forward offering to buy some.

In May 2015, $500 in candy and hundreds of cans and baseball equipment were taken when someone broke into a concession stand.

A GoFundMe page has been set-up, you can find the link here.

