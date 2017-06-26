Midland library dealing with flood aftermath

Homeowners aren’t the only ones cleaning up after flood waters ravaged parts of Mid-Michigan.

The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library in Midland is also dealing with the flood aftermath.

Library Director Melissa Barnard told TV5 that the elevators were filled with more than six feet of water until is spilled out onto the bottom floor over the weekend.

Some books were damaged and will have to be thrown away, carpeting is also being torn up in some locations.

Employees are busy boxing up the rest of the books on the bottom floor to save them.

While the main level and the Mezzanine are open, the lower level, including Youth Services, MCTV and the Community Room are closed.

While the child and teen summer reading programs will continue as planned, employees are working to figure out a new schedule for Youth Services Summer Reading events.

