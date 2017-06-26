Saganing Eagles Landing Casino moving forward on expansion plans

Are you ready to hit the slots? Saganing Eagles Landing Casino, in Standish, is preparing to expand.

The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe has announced a ground-breaking ceremony for June 30.

The planned expansion will include the addition of a new, five-story hotel with 148 guest rooms and a hospitality suit, a full-service restaurant, more room for retail space and an increased gaming floor that will accommodate up to 400 more slot machines.

The expansion will take place west of the existing casino entrance and the grand opening is slated for early 2019.

Chief Frank Cloutier mentions, “This expansion further solidifies our presence in our aboriginal territory and shows our commitment to the community and economic growth for the region. I am very proud of our abilities and our staff for all that they do to make the Saganing Eagles Landing one of the most preferred places to visit. Chi Miigwetch (Thank You) to all of our patrons for your visits and soon to be your play and stay experience. There are so many possibilities for a brighter future and with continued collaboration we will look forward to enjoying them together”.

