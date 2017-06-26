Watch the fireworks from the Straits of Mackinac - WNEM TV 5

STRAITS OF MACKINAC (WNEM) -

How would you like to watch the Fourth of July fireworks from a boat in the Straits of Mackinac.

Star Line is offering a cruise that allows you to enjoy Independence Day from one of Michigan’s greatest resources.

You can watch from the water as fireworks are launched from Mackinac Island, Mackinaw City and St. Ignace.

Tickets cost $40 for adults, and children 5-12 are $15.

Click here for more information.

