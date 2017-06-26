Gratiot County waiving well testing fee for flood victims

Flood waters are impacting many parts of Mid-Michigan, including Gratiot County.

County officials report the areas around the Pine River in Sumner Township are seeing the most flooding.

See a list of road closures by clicking here.

Officials report that six homes have reported water at foundation levels, prompting health department officials to issue warnings about well water safety.

If you have had flooding at foundation levels or near wells, you should have the water tested and boil your water to kill any potential bacteria.

The county is providing free well-testing for those impacted by the flood.

Also, stay out of flood waters as it could be contaminated.

Please visit the health department’s website at www.mmdhd.org for additional information or feel free to contact the office at 989-875-1002 with any questions.

