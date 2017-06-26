Snyder: Change graduation rules to boost career tech ed - WNEM TV 5

Snyder: Change graduation rules to boost career tech ed

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Michigan's high school graduation requirements would include a mandatory career readiness course under recommendations announced by Gov. Rick Snyder.

Snyder on Monday urged lawmakers to change the graduation requirements, known as the Michigan Merit Curriculum, to make them more flexible and to mandate that a career exploration/job skills class be completed in seventh or eighth grade. He also says computer science should count as meeting a foreign language requirement and students should be able to meet health and physical education requirements by completing career health programs.

Snyder says the proposed "career pathway" changes are among a number of ways the state could better help students train for jobs in the trades and other in-demand sectors. He also wants to boost career counseling and to expand career and technical education.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.