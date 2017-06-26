Victim says meningitis outbreak destroyed family

A Michigan woman whose husband died after receiving a contaminated steroid shot has told a judge that the co-founder of the pharmacy that made the drugs destroyed her family.

Barry Cadden is to be sentenced Monday on racketeering and fraud charges in connection with a 2012 nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened more than 700 others. He was the co-founder and president of the New England Compounding Center.

During Cadden's trial, prosecutors said he shipped out drugs knowing there were unsanitary conditions in the room where the drugs were made.

Penny Laperriere asked, "Who gave him the right to play God?"

She said her husband, Lyn, got the steroid shot to try to get relief from his back pain. He died in 2012.

