3 injured after getting hit by vehicle

3 injured after getting hit by vehicle

Three people were injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Thomas Township Monday afternoon.

It happened at the McDonald's on Gratiot Road in Saginaw County's Thomas Township about 1:30 p.m.

A grandmother and her two grandchildren - ages 6 and 3 - were hit by a vehicle backing out of a parking spot, Thomas Township Fire Chief Mike Cousins said.

The 6-year-old received head trauma from the incident, Cousins said. His condition is unknown, but he remains hospitalized.

The 3-year-old and the grandma sustained minor injuries, Cousins said.

