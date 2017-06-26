3 injured after getting hit by vehicle

Hearts are breaking across Mid-Michigan after former TV5 Meteorologist Daphne DeLoren announced she is engaged.More >
Hearts are breaking across Mid-Michigan after former TV5 Meteorologist Daphne DeLoren announced she is engaged.More >
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >
A man was rescued Monday morning after authorities say he tried to drive through deep flood waters in Saginaw County.More >
A man was rescued Monday morning after authorities say he tried to drive through deep flood waters in Saginaw County.More >
If you ignore road closed signs and get stuck while trying to drive through flood waters, you are on your own.More >
If you ignore road closed signs and get stuck while trying to drive through flood waters, you are on your own.More >
At least one part of Midland County is bone dry, but that's not by chance.More >
At least one part of Midland County is bone dry, but that's not by chance.More >
Good Samaritans in Detroit rescued a white pit bull after two men allegedly made the dog run behind their bikes until she collapsed.More >
Good Samaritans in Detroit rescued a white pit bull after two men allegedly made the dog run behind their bikes until she collapsed.More >
“Sysak had taken a dump truck of sugar beets and two dump trailers of corn and placed them on his hunting property,” said Michigan Conservation Officer Joseph MyersMore >
“Sysak had taken a dump truck of sugar beets and two dump trailers of corn and placed them on his hunting property,” said Michigan Conservation Officer Joseph MyersMore >
Police said 16-year-old Michael Dennis died from a fatal gunshot wound following a bonfire at his home.More >
Police said 16-year-old Michael Dennis died from a fatal gunshot wound following a bonfire at his home.More >