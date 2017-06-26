Woman without food, transportation reaches out for help

Hundreds of families are working to clear out their basements after heavy rains triggered historic flooding.

The widespread flooding created especially difficult challenges for elderly residents.

A Midland County woman reached out to the Rescue Squad because she is without transportation and food.

Trudy Boyce said she has been living in her home since the 80s, but said the storm of 1986 doesn't compare to the recent one.

"Nothing like this. Oh this is three times worse," Boyce said.

At the age of 70, Boyce suffers from arthritis which limits her ability to clean up the damage.

"My son is handicap and my daughter is in Nevada. That's all I got," she said.

Boyce said she is not so worried about a lot of the things in her basement.

"I know I got a lot of knick-knacks down there that I never brought back up, but I know if I can find those they can be cleaned up," Boyce said.

It's the necessities that concern her the most.

"That's my first thing is getting water in here and getting the car. That's my most important thing," Boyce said.

She said her car no longer works and her freezer doesn't work either. She has limited food and no way to get more, she said.

"I guess what doesn't kill us makes us stronger, but it's getting to the point that I am hanging by my fingernails," Boyce said.

Boyce said she has had a lot of issues to deal with lately and is hoping, with the help of the community, this will be one less thing to worry about.

