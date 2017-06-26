June 27 is National HIV Testing Day

Tuesday is National HIV Testing Say.

The day is intended to raise awareness about HIV and get people tested.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates $1.2 million people in the United States have HIV.

“For those living with HIV, getting medical care and taking medicines regularly helps them to live a longer, healthier life and also lowers the chances of passing HIV on to others,” said Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive with the MDHHS. “Learning one's status through testing is the key to HIV treatment, care, and prevention.”

The CDC has found more than 90 percent of new HIV infections in the U.S. could be prevented by testing and treating people who are diagnosed.

A list of National Testing Day events can be found here.

Testing is free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the following locations:

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Bayside 3884 Monitor Rd. Bay City, MI 48706

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Bridgeport 6297 Dixie Highway Bridgeport, MI 48722

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers David R. Gamez 501 Lapeer Ave. Saginaw, MI 48607

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Hearth Home 732 Hoyt Ave. Saginaw, MI 48601

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Janes Street 1522 Janes Ave. Saginaw, MI 48601

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Old Town 804 S. Hamilton St. Saginaw, MI 48602

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Roosevelt S. Ruffin 229 Gallagher Road Saginaw, MI 48601

