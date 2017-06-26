The sixth walk-off win of the season for the Loons

MIDLAND, Mich. – In 10 games with the Great Lakes Loons this season, Darien Tubbs was hitting .147 entering play Sunday. It won’t go down as a hit in the box score, but Tubbs produced a sacrifice fly out to right field with one out in the bottom of the 9th to score Stevie Berman and give the Loons their sixth walk-off victory of 2017 as they emerged with a 2-1 win.

It’s been a successful start to the 2nd half of the season following the all-star break as the Loons (39-34, 3-1) take three of four from South Bend at Dow Diamond.

Berman was the one who got the rally started as he singled with one out. Then in stepped Eric Meza against Pedro Silverio (L, 4-4) who smacked a single up the middle that allowed Berman to advance to third base.

The star on Sunday afternoon was undoubtedly Dustin May who pitched like the all-star he was voted as he tossed 6.1 shutout innings scattering five hits. It’s now five outings in a row that May has pitched more than five innings and he’s also had five or more strikeouts in each of his last 10 starts.

Despite being no-hit by South Bend (40-33, 1-3) starter Dylan Cease through four innings, it was the Loons who jumped out to a lead first when Berman walked with two outs in the 5th and Meza singled against reliever Tyler Peyton. With Tubbs at the plate, a wild pitch allowed the Great Lakes catcher to scurry home.

In the 8th with Christian Stolo (W, 2-2; BS, 2) on the mound, a controversial balk call that drew Loons manager Jeremy Rodriguez out of the dugout for a lengthy conversation with home plate umpire Robert Nunez advanced Roberto Caro to second base. Zack Short then drove Caro in to tie the game 1-1.

Vimael Machin inched closer to a .300 batting average for South Bend as he went 3-for-4 on the day. Meza was the lone Loon with a multi-hit performance while Cody Thomas upped his modest hitting streak to six games and on-base streak to 11 games.

The Loons now head on the road to begin a four-game series against the Lake County Captains on Tuesday before returning to Midland for a holiday weekend set with the West Michigan Whitecaps that begins on Friday night.

