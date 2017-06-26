Dates for 2017 Big Ten-ACC Challenge Announced

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Atlantic Coast and Big Ten Conferences on Monday announced the dates for the 19th annual Big Ten-ACC Challenge. The matchups, featuring all 14 Big Ten teams and all but one ACC member, were announced on June 8.

The dates for the 2017 Challenge appear below. Tip times and specific network assignments will be announced at a later date.

Monday, Nov. 27

Maryland at Syracuse

Wisconsin at Virginia

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Northwestern at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Purdue

Florida State at Rutgers

Illinois at Wake Forest

Iowa at Virginia Tech

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Duke at Indiana

Miami at Minnesota

Boston College at Nebraska

Michigan at North Carolina

Penn State at NC State

Clemson at Ohio State

Thursday, Nov. 30

Notre Dame at Michigan State

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event. All games will also be available to stream via the ESPN app.

