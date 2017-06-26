Woman's home ruined from historic flood

People across Mid-Michigan are coming to terms with the damage that's been done to their property.

The massive flooding left Dorothy Dean with next to nothing. She lives in Bay County.

"I haven't slept since this all started. I can't. I stay awake and I worry about what I'm gonna do," Dean said.

She returned to her home in Kawkawlin on Monday for the first time since the massive flooding forced her out on Friday. She was able to inspect the damage the flood waters left behind.

Dean's husband Ken died three years ago and she moved her family to her current home in hopes of a new beginning. She said the flood was the last thing she expected.

"I'm stuck. I put all the money from his life insurance into this house so I have absolutely nothing left," Dean said.

The water surrounded her home and her dog Tank had to swim his way out.

Dean said she is glad everyone is safe, but her home is a different story.

"My furniture is all ruined. My son just bought a new bed and it's ruined. My carpet is ruined. The wood floor is ruined," Dean said.

Her deck literally floated away and now sits at the edge of her lawn.

Dean said she is still not sure how much the repairs might cost, but said she has no idea how she's going to pay for it.

"I'm just gonna take it a day at a time. It's only material things. That's all I can do. I don't have the money and I don't have flood insurance. I already called and checked with my insurance and they won't cover any of it," Dean said.

In the meantime, Dean has to stay at a local hotel because it's not safe to stay in her home. She is hoping someone can help.

