Saginaw's Draymond Green leading vote-getter for NBA All-Defensive team

NEW YORK (AP) -- Golden State's Draymond Green was the leading vote-getter for the All-Defensive team. He was joined on the first team by Utah center Rudy Gobert and Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard -- who join Green as the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year be announced Monday night during the NBA Awards show. Leonard won the award the last two seasons.

Green received 99 of a possible 100 first-team votes from a panel of media voters. Gobert got 97 and Leonard received 93.

The Clippers' Chris Paul and Houston's Patrick Beverley were the two guards on the first team. The second team guards were Tony Allen of Memphis and Danny Green of the Spurs.

New Orleans All-Star Anthony Davis was the center and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Oklahoma City's Andre Roberson the forwards.

