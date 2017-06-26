Residents cleaning up after historic flood

For some people, it's a lifelong dream to live along the water.

However, the water in front of some homes in Saginaw Township has become a nightmare for area residents.

"We didn't really know the rains were going to come so bad and then we got up Friday morning and the river was really high," Katie Meyers said.

That river is the Tittabawassee, which runs along Meyers' backyard. Her backyard turned into the river from the widespread flood.

"It was about 1 inch from the first floor. We were good on the basement until a few things busted and then water poured in and we had five pumps going. We ended up with about 3 feet in the basement, but the pumps worked and the neighbors were amazing and we got the water out," Meyers said.

A refrigerator, water heater, furnace, air conditioner, washer and dryer were all submerged and destroyed in the flood water.

Meyers said she is one of the lucky ones, who didn't lose her most prized possessions as the water threatened to destroy everything she owns.

"It was very scary. We were very anxious for quite a while and we didn't know how high it was going to rise or when it was going to stop. But it stopped right in the nick of time," Meyers said.

Her neighborhood was hit hard by the flood. Many of the roads are impassible and several homes are surrounded by feet of water.

Despite the damage, Meyers is only looking at the positives as the negatives could be far greater.

"It's frustrating, but at the same time we're just so grateful it didn't hit our first level because if it would've, we would've lost a lot more," Meyers said.

