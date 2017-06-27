Hack that plants ISIS message hits Michigan website

A government website in Michigan is the latest victim of a hacking attack that plants what appears to be pro-ISIS propaganda.

Visitors to the Mackinaw City website saw a disturbing message when clicking on the homepage Monday.

The message shows the same Arabic logo and claim that the hack was carried out by "Team System DZ," the same language that appeared on hacked sites in Ohio, Maryland and New York.

All the hacks include the message: "You will be held accountable, Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries."

The bottom of the hacked pages read, "I Love Islamic state."

It was not immediately clear who the group purportedly behind the hack is -- or whether it is genuinely affiliated with ISIS.

The hack left many northern Michigan residents wondering why their small town.

"I'm not gonna change the way of life or anything else, but it will be great to hear the story on it of why, especially the only not one big city in Michigan, just in Mackinaw City,"

The site was restored a few hours after the hack was discovered and steps were taken to make sure it won't happen again.

Thankfully, no personal or sensitive information was compromised.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CNN. All rights reserved.