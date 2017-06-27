3 dead, including twin boys, after Detroit fire - WNEM TV 5

3 dead, including twin boys, after Detroit fire

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
DETROIT (AP) -

Authorities say three people, including young twin boys, have died following a house fire in Detroit.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell says firefighters were called to the home about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday and found the first floor engulfed in flames.

Fornell says they found the boys on the second floor of the home along with a woman family members identified as their grandmother. Fornell says a 4-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition with second- and third-degree burns.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released. Fornell says authorities believe the boys were between 5 and 7 years old.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.