Woman shot at Michigan fireworks display

Police say a woman was shot while attending an annual fireworks show in downtown Detroit.

Assistant Chief Arnold Williams says the shooting occurred just before the fireworks were set to begin Monday night after two males got into an argument. Williams says the woman who was struck in the hip was not involved in the argument. He says her injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.

One adult and one juvenile were taken into custody, and authorities say a weapon was recovered.

Williams says officers "immediately" responded to the shooting as members of several law enforcement agencies were patrolling the area during the fireworks display.

Police say another shooting that injured two people in the downtown area was unrelated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.