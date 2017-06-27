Spotty afternoon showers, otherwise plenty of sun

While we couldn't quite shake the rain chances completely yesterday, it was a pretty nice day overall in Mid-Michigan. A few showers are hanging on this morning, but outside of those the sun is beaming and there should be plenty of that on the way for today.

Today & Tonight

Spotty showers that are still present for the morning drive today should end quickly and we should be dry for the rest of the morning. Lingering cloud cover should diminish as well with only a few clouds expected for the lunch hour.

Out-the-door temperatures in the 40s and 50s should warm well into the 60s for the lunch hour and into the 70s for afternoon highs. The humidity will be on the low side so this afternoon should be gorgeous!

Most will be dry through today but we can't rule out a few pop up showers later on this afternoon and early evening. These showers are primarily expected in the eastern half of the viewing area and are not expected to washout any outdoor plans. If a thunderstorm manages to pop, small hail isn't entirely out of the question.

Showers end quickly this evening by sunset and we trend mostly clear during the overnight period. With clear skies during the overnight and light winds, we should see lows fall into the low 50s again tonight, leading to another great night for sleeping.

