Spotty evening showers, dry overnight

While we couldn't quite shake the rain chances completely today, it was still a pretty nice day overall here in Mid-Michigan. A few showers are hanging on early this evening, but outside of the isolated rain, the sun is shining and drier weather is on the way tonight, however, it doesn't last long.

Tonight

Spotty showers dotting the region this evening and while most of us are dry, a few rain drops are not out of the question before the sun sets. Showers are sticking primarily in the eastern and northern half of the viewing area and they will not washout any outdoor plans. Don't cancel on account of rain this evening as any shower that does crop up will be light and brief.

Most of the region remains rain free this evening which is good news for those recovering from the flooding.

Showers will end quickly this evening by sunset and we'll trend mostly clear during the overnight period. With clear skies during the overnight and light winds, we should see lows fall into the low 50s again tonight, leading to another great night for sleeping with the windows open.

Wednesday & Thursday

Hopefully you manage to stay dry today as more rain is in the forecast for tomorrow and Thursday. Thankfully neither day will be a complete washout, but heavy rain is in the picture Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Wednesday will start out dry. We will stay rain free all the way through Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday evening, the rain will return. A warm front will bring a surge of moisture back into Mid-Michigan, and as the warm air lifts north showers and thunderstorms will form.

Rain and storms will last overnight Wednesday into the morning hours Thursday. Overnight Wednesday is when the heaviest rain will fall. Rainfall totals between 0.50"- 1.00" are expected for most areas.

Thursday morning we should see showers tapering off. By that afternoon drizzle and lingering clouds will be all that is left over. Sunshine will even break by the end of the day.

Highs will be warmer both days. Temps will return to near normal with highs in the upper 70s tomorrow and lower 80s Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.